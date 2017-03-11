11 Year Old Boy Finds Inspiration in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

CBS New York has uncovered the story of Daniel Pellegrini, a touching tale of finding confidence in and connecting to theatre.

Daniel had been struggling with bullies at school and grappled with ways to explain to his mother what was going on. His mother Laura says, "I kept saying, 'Are you OK?' because he just dusts himself off and moves on, but it's hard for him to express or tell me exactly what he's feeling."

When Daniel heard a commercial for the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. He heard the song 'Waving Through a Window' and something clicked.

"I was folding laundry, and he just quietly came up to me," Laura says, "and handed me my phone with this song cued, and he just said, 'Does this help?"

Daniel says the song expressed exactly what he was going through and how he was feeling. ""Literately, it's asking: Can anybody see me? Is anybody paying attention? Like if you're talking, does anybody want to talk back to you?" Both Laura and Daniel say the revelation has helped them to connect.

Daniel then took the next step after receiving a flyer for his school's talent show. He made the brave decision to sing the song in front of his peers, including those he had struggled with. He admits to being nervous, but his family has expressed eagerness and full support, and Daniel has since been able to make up with the students who mistreated him. His mother says the next step is to take Daniel to see Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

To read the full story, visit CBS New York or watch the video below:

Related Articles