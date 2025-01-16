Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Urick - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chadwick Armstrong - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy’s Downtown
Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Direction Of A Musical
Rick Bumgardner & Jackson Dorris - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse
Best Ensemble
CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Arthur Reese - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul Graves - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Performer In A Musical
Matthew Purdom - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players
Best Performer In A Play
Joseph Ross - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse
Best Play
THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stan and Julie Longhofer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kirk Longhofer - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelcy Mohr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kelsi Harris - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Roxy's Downtown
Videos