Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Urick - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chadwick Armstrong - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy’s Downtown



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rick Bumgardner & Jackson Dorris - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown



Best Direction Of A Play

Misty Maynard - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse



Best Ensemble

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Arthur Reese - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul Graves - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown



Best Performer In A Musical

Matthew Purdom - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stan and Julie Longhofer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kirk Longhofer - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kelcy Mohr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelsi Harris - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Roxy's Downtown



