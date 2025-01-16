News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Urick - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chadwick Armstrong - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy’s Downtown

Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Direction Of A Musical
Rick Bumgardner & Jackson Dorris - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse

Best Ensemble
CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Arthur Reese - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul Graves - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Performer In A Musical
Matthew Purdom - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players

Best Performer In A Play
Joseph Ross - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse

Best Play
THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stan and Julie Longhofer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kirk Longhofer - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelcy Mohr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kelsi Harris - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Roxy's Downtown
 



