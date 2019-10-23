White Theatre Opens Season With ANYTHING GOES!

It's Delightful, it's Delicious, it's De-lovely-it's the musical ANYTHING GOES, with Cole Porter's magical music underscoring this age-old tale of boy meets girl. ANYTHING GOES opens Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre, located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J). Additional performances continue Nov. 3-17. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m. Details are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org.

Opening The White Theatre's 15th season, ANYTHING GOES is the consummate American musical. Winner of the 2011 Tony Award for Best Revival, this crowd-pleasing show is filled with iconic music, energetic dance - including some amazing tap numbers -- and hilarious antics, as a diverse group of characters hit the high seas on a journey audiences are sure to enjoy.

Directed by White Theatre veteran and Theatre in the Park's Producing Artistic Director Tim Bair, this production of ANYTHING GOES includes an ensemble cast of incredibly talented performers, led by Jennifer Renfrow, as popular night club singer and former evangelist Reno Sweeney, played my Ethel Merman in the original Broadway production. A triple threat, Renfrow has starred in several White Theatre productions, including her portrayal of Sally Bowles in last season's CABARET and in the title role in MARY POPPINS.

"I love ANYTHING GOES," Bair said. "It's a big ole piece of musical theatre hilarity from a time gone by. Terrific Cole Porter music, wonderful dancing... a full evening of straight up fun!"

In addition to Renfrow, there are other familiar faces in this production. D'Andre McKenzie, last seen on The White Theatre stage in Disney's Newsies, tackles the role of Billy Crocker, a lovelorn Wall Street broker hoping to woo his beloved Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to another man, Sir Evelyn Oakleigh. Ashton Botts, another White Theatre favorite (YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN), takes on the role of the ingénue Harcourt. White Theatre veteran Sarah Montoya (SHREK, MARY POPPINS) portrays Hope's reserved mother. Guy Gardner, a well-known face on KC stages and The J's summer Theatre Camp, provides comic relief as Moonface Martin, aka Public Enemy No. 13!

A number of other White Theatre veterans complete the ensemble cast, including Ray Zarr (Whitney) Brad Clay (Pursor), Christina Coffey (Bonnie), and Tom O'Rourke (Captain).

Kacy Christiansen, who choreographed The White Theatre productions of CABARET and last summer's delightful PETER PAN, puts this cast through the paces with lively dance numbers. Marsha Canaday directs Cole Porter's classic music for this show. Audiences may remember her amazing work in last season's CABARET and CAMELOT.

Audiences will walk out humming such tunes "Blow Gabriel Blow," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and the show's title song.

ANYTHING GOES is the opening production of The White Theatre's 2019-2020 season that offers a Theatre Series, a Concert Series and lineup of Special Engagements. The White Theatre season is produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art 500-seat performing arts community theatre.

"Anything Goes is a great show to kick off our 15th season. It's the kind of classic Broadway extravaganza that can really shine on a stage like ours, and people will be floored by the music and dance in this amazing show," said Keith Wiedenkeller, director of Arts + Culture at The J and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre.

The White Theatre is a welcoming and inclusive space, providing handicap-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.

The 2019-2020 season features something for everyone, including The White Theatre's first Shakespeare production, performances by The J's Artist-in-Residence, the Kinnor Philharmonic as well as the hit Broadway Musical "Billy Elliot" featuring music by Elton John, co-produced with The Coterie Theatre.

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions will be held throughout the year and are announced on The White Theatre website as well as Facebook page.

Season tickets for The White Theatre season are now on sale with three ticket package options. Full Season (eight shows), Theatre Series (four shows) and the Concert Series (four shows).

Tickets may be purchased online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054 or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 90 minutes before curtain on performance days.





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You