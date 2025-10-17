WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Comes to Wichita in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Water for Elephants will be performed next year as part of Broadway in Wichita. The bestselling novel comes to life in a spectacular new musical filled with emotion, wonder, and imagination. Performances run January 12 - 14, 2026.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps aboard a moving train, unsure where the road will lead. He soon finds himself part of a traveling circus, discovering a new home, unexpected love, and a second chance at life. Told through the eyes of his older self, his journey becomes a moving reminder that life can begin again at any age.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, this production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s beloved novel, with an original score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.