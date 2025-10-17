 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Comes to Wichita in January

Performances run January 12 - 14, 2026.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Comes to Wichita in January Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Water for Elephants will be performed next year as part of Broadway in Wichita.  The bestselling novel comes to life in a spectacular new musical filled with emotion, wonder, and imagination. Performances run January 12 - 14, 2026.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps aboard a moving train, unsure where the road will lead. He soon finds himself part of a traveling circus, discovering a new home, unexpected love, and a second chance at life. Told through the eyes of his older self, his journey becomes a moving reminder that life can begin again at any age.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, this production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s beloved novel, with an original score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Wichita News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Beetlejuice
3 users

Beetlejuice
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos