WAM Nights Summer Film Series To Be Presented In Partnership With Talgrass Film Association

It's a summer of celebrity at WAM! Inspired by the Annie Leibovitz at Work exhibition, each film is inspired by an Annie Leibovitz photograph and will include commentary and Q&A with a local expert. The series is free to the community.

Film is a visual medium that uniquely conveys everything a written story can, but with the added, striking effect of colors, images, and movement. Between composition, camera work, production design, animation, aesthetics, and more, there are many ways a film can elevate itself and its story through visuals. The chosen films for this program are each visually striking in their own right, earning a place within a museum like the classic paintings or Annie Leibovitz photographs.

“Each of these works of art is visually distinctive, yet all contain the incredible ability to make us feel the story. The hope is that we can all appreciate this skill in both the beauty of the movies and the craft of filmmaking. That the artistry of all involved is hailed for their works of fine art” Wambui Ngunjiri, Intern with Tallgrass Film Association and coordinator of the film series.

Hugo (2011)

Friday, May 31

6:30 pm

This gorgeous film, directed by Martin Scorsese, infuses enchantment and magic into its production design. The storybook-like sets and visuals create a world of fantasy and childlike imagination that lies within a train station, allowing the viewer to see the same magic in the world that Hugo sees. (2 hr 6 min)

Speaker: Ellen Jones is a Wichita-based writer, filmmaker, and therapist. Her short films have played throughout the Midwest and, often, explore our relationship to ourselves and each other. Her films have won a variety of awards, including (but not limited to): Best Cinematography, Best Kansas Film, and Curator's Choice Award.

Carol (2015)

Friday, June 28

6:30 pm

Starring Cate Blanchett, this emotional film uses dramatic shots and somber lighting to transport the viewer back in time as the illicit romance of Carol and her lover unfolds. (1 hr 58 min; Rated R)

Speaker: Caitlyn Cody

Caitlyn Cody is a Wichita-based cinematographer and commercial editor. She graduated from Wichita State University in 2021 with a degree in Media Arts - Filmmaking and has worked professionally as a camera operator since, collaborating on commercial and narrative projects.

The Fifth Element (1997)

Friday, July 26

6:30 pm

Taking advantage of the creative possibilities the sci-fi genre offers, this film starring Bruce Willis is a colorful, retro-futuristic adventure that is a masterclass in escapism. (2 hr 6 min)

Speaker: Wichita native Shauntoray Grisby began her photography journey at 22 years old. From there her skills and interest grew about being behind a lens, as she realized she had another passion for cinematography. After being active in the film community for many years now, she's recently wrapped up her first job as DP. It was an amazing experience and she hopes to do more in the future.

Tallgrass Film Association entertains, educates, and inspires audiences in the Wichita community and beyond by showcasing the best of independent films from around the world through an annual 4-day film festival, year-round special screenings, filmmaking competitions and filmmaker labs. We strive to preserve the cultural tradition of film as a communal adventure. Movies bring us together: they entertain, spark conversation, build community and forge new relationships.

The Wichita Art Museum opened in 1935 and is home to the Roland P. Murdock Collection, one of the premier collections of American art. With a nationally distinguished collection, an Edward Larrabee Barnes- designed facility, and a growing audience, the museum is a public/private partnership, owned by the City of Wichita and managed by Wichita Art Museum, Inc. The Wichita Art Museum connects people, ideas, and art through remarkable experiences.

