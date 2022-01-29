The Spinning Tree Theatre Stages THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

The Spinning Tree Theatre is set to stage a production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, adapted from the book by Kate DiCamillo. The production will run from February 4th through the 13th at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS.

Edward Tulane tells the story of a self-centered toy china rabbit whose adventures take him from the arms of a child to the bottom of the ocean, from a trash heap to a moving train, from the streets of Memphis to worlds beyond. Along the way, Edward learns what it is to love, to lose that love, and to find the courage to love again.

The production is directed by Cynthia Hardeman - from KC's DramaTime + The Black Box on Troost - and Spinning Tree Artistic Director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst. The theatre is supported by stage manager Taylor Zimmerman and designers Jeff Eubank (sound), Eric Palmquist (properties), Alice Combs (projections), Rachael Honnold (lighting), and Sarah Jeter (costumes). Edward Tulane features 6 incredible young Kansas City artists: Cameron, Maggie, Aubrey, Olivia, Solomon, and Isabella.

Edward Tulane runs approx. 80 minutes and features guitar and violin, vulnerability, and a peek at the future of the American theatre. Appropriate for ages 10 and up. Enjoyable for all ages. The performance dates and times include, Feb. 4 at 7pm, Feb. 5 at 2pm, Feb. 6 at 2pm, Feb. 11 at 7pm, Feb. 12 at 2pm, and Feb. 13 at 2pm. Click here to register for tickets and here for more information about The Spinning Tree Theatre Company.