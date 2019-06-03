THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Come Alive at Music Theatre Wichita

The hills are alive Wichita as Music Theatre Wichita presents Rogers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music June 12-16.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain's immediate service in their navy. The family's narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre. The motion picture version - featuring Dame Julie Andrews as Maria and Christopher Plummer as Captain Von Trapp - remains the most popular movie musical of all time.

The beloved classic features a score by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, with a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The story is based off of the memoir "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

For tickets and more information about Music Theatre Wichita's production, tap here.





