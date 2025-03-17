THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is Now Playing at The White Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night-Time” opened its run at The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The J on Saturday, March 15, running for ten performances through Sunday, March 30. A special performance on Wednesday morning, March 19 at 9:30 will be sensory-friendly, with adjusted house light levels, muted audio effects, and relaxed standard theatre decorum to create a more welcoming atmosphere for neurodiverse patrons interested in seeing the performance.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for the Best Play and the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Play, “The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night-Time” is an adaptation of Mark Haddon’s 2003 award-winning mystery novel.

The play follows Christopher, a 15-year-old with an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

Khalia Davis Philp, the Producing Artistic Director of The Coterie Theatre, will make her directorial debut at The White Theatre. The multidisciplinary artist began her professional career in the San Francisco Bay Area and has lived and worked on both coasts before being appointed as a co-leader of The Coterie last year.

“I wanted to use this as an opportunity to meet more of the amazing, talented artists in this Kansas City community,” Davis Philp said. “The White Theatre has a stellar reputation for producing high-quality professional productions with top-tier performances and creatives, so I knew that to have this be my first directing opportunity outside of The Coterie would introduce me to some amazing artists!”

Although never explicitly stated, the script implies that Christopher is probably on the Autism spectrum. The play focuses on his unique way of moving through the world and communicating with others.

“I love that this show centers the words and ideas of a young person who sees the world in such a unique way, and that is never questioned,” Davis Philp said.

The White Theatre staff worked with Sasone – a program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City that works to ensure that students with disabilities have access to a Jewish education – to create a sensory friendly performance on Wednesday, March 19, and to provide a welcoming, accessible experience to theatergoers throughout the run of the show.

Assistive listening devices and noise-cancelling headphones can be checked out and used during any performance. Additionally, the theater is designed without any steps between the parking lot and a patron’s seat, creating a more accessible space.

Davis Philp, who has had experience with sensory-friendly performances at The Coterie already, understands the importance of providing these opportunities.

“If we want our theaters to be a true space of belonging and inclusion, we must recognize the importance of creating space and opportunity for all audiences to enjoy our work,” she said. “These accommodations support their ability to show up in our theaters as their true authentic selves, enjoying the show without elements of the piece that may have negative or adverse effects. And if we have done our job correctly, those adjustments to sound and lights don't really detract from the essence of the storytelling.”

Regardless of the main character’s implied challenges, Davis Philp approached this performance process as she would any other – with access check-ins and touch points throughout rehearsals to ensure that the cast and crew are best equipped to support each other throughout the experience. Over time, she has learned that the ability to communicate expectations up-front helps set others up for success.

“I have worked with a number of wonderfully talented neurodiverse artists over the years and the major shift I have made as a director is how I communicate,” she said. “I state our agenda or expectations for the day at the top of rehearsal. If I am changing blocking or movement for an actor or chorus member, I make sure to be as clear and concise with the new direction and emphasize that it is indeed a change. I give room for asking questions and writing down notes as we move through rehearsals.”

Ultimately, that care and communication helps elevate everyone’s experience, both for those on the stage and in the audience.

“Everyone relates to the character of Christopher in very specific ways, and providing clarity for our actors helps them create clear motives and intentions with each other, which in turn helps Christopher respond to them,” Davis Philp continued. “We dig into a number of sensitive topics throughout the piece, and Christopher has different reactions to those challenges. I felt it was important even from the callbacks to emphasize the care that is owed for those moments and even made sure to bring in intimacy professionals and coaches to support the process.”





