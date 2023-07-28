StarNight comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August. Performances run August 4-5, 2023 at Mosley Street Melodrama.

Join in for StarNight, an intimate cabaret-style concert experience featuring members of the Music Theatre Wichita 2023 Resident Ensemble. Laugh, cry, and get to know our fabulous company members a little bit better as they share songs and stories from their college lives and early careers. See these emerging artists before their big break – you’ll get to say you “knew them when!”

General admission tickets: These tickets are available for $20.

VIP tickets: These tickets cost $50 and offer an upgraded experience starting at 6:45pm. In addition to admission to the event, VIP ticket holders receive the following benefits:

Appetizers: VIP ticket holders can enjoy heavy appetizers, which will be provided before the show.

Meet-and-greet: VIP ticket holders also have the opportunity to meet and greet the Resident Ensemble members. You can interact with the performers, providing a more exclusive and personal experience.

If you decide to purchase a VIP ticket, you only need to pay the $50 ticket price. The $50 covers both the VIP perks (appetizers and meet-and-greet) as well as the admission to the event itself. There is no additional charge beyond the $50 for VIP ticket holders.