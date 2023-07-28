STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August

Performances run August 4-5, 2023 at Mosley Street Melodrama.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September Photo 2 CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September

STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August

StarNight comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August. Performances run August 4-5, 2023 at Mosley Street Melodrama.

Join in for StarNight, an intimate cabaret-style concert experience featuring members of the Music Theatre Wichita 2023 Resident Ensemble. Laugh, cry, and get to know our fabulous company members a little bit better as they share songs and stories from their college lives and early careers. See these emerging artists before their big break – you’ll get to say you “knew them when!”

General admission tickets: These tickets are available for $20.

VIP tickets: These tickets cost $50 and offer an upgraded experience starting at 6:45pm. In addition to admission to the event, VIP ticket holders receive the following benefits:

Appetizers: VIP ticket holders can enjoy heavy appetizers, which will be provided before the show.

Meet-and-greet: VIP ticket holders also have the opportunity to meet and greet the Resident Ensemble members. You can interact with the performers, providing a more exclusive and personal experience.

If you decide to purchase a VIP ticket, you only need to pay the $50 ticket price. The $50 covers both the VIP perks (appetizers and meet-and-greet) as well as the admission to the event itself. There is no additional charge beyond the $50 for VIP ticket holders.




RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August Photo
STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August

Join in for StarNight, an intimate cabaret-style concert experience featuring members of the Music Theatre Wichita 2023 Resident Ensemble. Laugh, cry, and get to know our fabulous company members a little bit better as they share songs and stories from their college lives and early careers.

2
CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September Photo
CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September

Cats comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September. Performances run September 6-10, 2023 at Century II Concert Hall.

3
RAGTIME Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August Photo
RAGTIME Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August

Ragtime comes to Music Theatre Wichita next month. Performances run August 16-20, 2023 at Century II Concert Hall.

4
Previews: RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY at Music Theatre Wichita at Botanica Photo
Previews: RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY at Music Theatre Wichita at Botanica

Red, White, and Broadway is coming to Botanica and runs from July 1 to July 4th! It’s a new version of the patriotic musical review created by Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum that features singers Injoy Fountain, Daniel Gonzalez, Jennifer Marcum, Angelica McRae Breathett, and Rob Moye III, along MTW Resident Ensemble.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Examgreat
Dreeemz (8/03-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You