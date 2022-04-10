ROBBER BRIDEGROOM at Cowley College

Those that enjoy bluegrass music and like to laugh should make plans to attend the Cowley College theatre department's production of The Robber Bridegroom. The show runs April 8-10 in the Robert Brown Theatre.

The Friday and Saturday performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday show will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.cowley.edu/boxoffice.

The Robber Bridegroom is a rousing, bawdy southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Driving Miss Daisy. The score, by Robert Waldman, is meant to be played by a small band on stage - and it's one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Since opening on Broadway in 1975, The Robber Bridegroom has gone on to become a regional favorite.

Set in eighteenth-century Mississippi, the show follows Jamie Lockhart, a rascally robber of the woods, as he courts Rosamund, the only daughter of the richest planter in the country. The proceedings go awry, however, thanks to a case of double-mistaken identity. Throw in an evil stepmother who's intent on Rosamund's demise, her pea-brained henchman, and a hostile talking head-in-a-trunk, and you have a rollicking country romp.