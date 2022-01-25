MC Theatre Presents WHITE RABBIT/RED RABBIT

McPherson College Theatre Department will produce a one-night-only theatre experience, "White Rabbit/Red Rabbit," by Nassim Soleimanpour featuring Jd. Bowman, professor of theatre at the college, on Friday, January 28 in Mingenback Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Experience theatre that the New York Times described as "playful, enigmatic and haunting." This one-of-a-kind performance literally asks the actor to sign away the right to see the script ahead of time, seeing it for the first time when it is read on opening night in front of a live audience, according to Bowman.

Unable to leave Iran, playwright Soleimanpour 'tours' the world through the text of his unique theatre experience that requires no director and no rehearsal. An actor receives a script in a sealed envelope for the first time on stage on opening night. What follows is a unique journey for the actor and the audience that is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"When I mentioned to my colleague that I'd like to perform again, I didn't really mean I'd be ready to perform a one-man show where I can't read the script ahead of time," Bowman said. "But that's what fits our season the best, so here we are! And yes, this makes me freak out a little, but I'm ready for the challenge."

The production will be a Kansas premiere.

The theatre is currently offering individual performance and season ticket options by emailing theatre@mcpherson.edu or calling 620-242-0444. For more information on the shows, dates, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.mcpherson.edu/programs/theatre/season. Masks are required and seating is limited.