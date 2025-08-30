Liverpool Legends Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Topeka Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Liverpool Legends is bringing their show, The Complete Beatles Experience, to Topeka Performing Arts Center. The show will play on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets start at $34.00. Purchase at Ticketmaster, via phone at (785) 297-1000 and in person at the TPAC Box Office 10AM - 4:30PM, Tuesday through Friday or 1 hour prior to the event.

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are bringing their unforgettable Beatles tribute show to Topeka for one night only! Handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music.

From the early mop-top days of "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun", and "Hey Jude"-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making you feel like you're watching the real thing.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The music. The energy. The Beatles-LIVE like never before.