INTO THE BREECHES! Comes to the Wichita Community Theatre

Into the Breeches! is coming to the Wichita Community Theatre in April. Performances will run April 24 - May 4, 2025. The play is by George Brant and directed by Joseph Urick.​

Oberon Play House’s director and leading men are off at war. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience.

Auditions will be held February 22 & 23, 2025 at 2:30 pm.

Learn more at https://www.wichitact.org/breeches

