INTO THE BREECHES! Comes to the Wichita Community Theatre

Performances will run April 24 - May 4, 2025.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
INTO THE BREECHES! Comes to the Wichita Community Theatre Image
Into the Breeches! is coming to the Wichita Community Theatre in April. Performances will run April 24 - May 4, 2025. The play is by George Brant and directed by Joseph Urick.​

INTO THE BREECHES! Comes to the Wichita Community Theatre
Oberon Play House’s director and leading men are off at war. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience.

Auditions will be held February 22 & 23, 2025 at 2:30 pm.

Learn more at https://www.wichitact.org/breeches





