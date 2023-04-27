Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Wichita in May

Performances run May 13 - June 18.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Disney's Finding Nemo Jr. comes to Wichita in May.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Show Dates: May 13 - June 18




