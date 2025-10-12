Winners Announced for the 2025 UK THEATRE AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The winners of the UK Theatre Awards 2025 were announced today at a ceremony hosted by Faye Tozer at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London.

Now in its 30th year, the annual celebration honours creative excellence and outstanding achievements across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The North of England dominated this year’s awards, with Sheffield Theatres and Storyhouse Chester each winning two categories.

Sheffield triumphed with Best Performance in a Play for Jack Holden (KENREX, co-produced with Aria Entertainment) and Best Show for Children & Young People for Pig Heart Boy (co-produced with Children’s Theatre Partnership & Unicorn Theatre).

Storyhouse took home Best Performance in a Musical for Rakesh Boury and Rebecca McKinnis (The Parent Agency, co-produced with Scenario Two) and Excellence in Inclusivity.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “This year's UK Theatre Awards have once again shone a spotlight on the breadth and brilliance of work taking place across the UK. From inspiring community projects to world-class productions, the talent and dedication of our members makes us immensely proud. Our congratulations go to all of the winners and nominees, and our thanks to the sponsors and partners who make these awards possible. It’s been a joy to celebrate another remarkable year of UK theatre with you all.”

Since 1991, the UK Theatre Awards have celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding work seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

2025 UK Theatre Award Winners

On Stage Awards

Best Musical Production (sponsored by Tysers Live)

– Jesus Christ Superstar, a Watermill Theatre production by arrangement with LW Entertainment

Best New Play (sponsored by Ecclesiastical)

– Flumps, a Mercury Original production in association with The Thelmas

Best Play Revival

– Animal Farm, a Leeds Playhouse & Stratford East co-production in association with Nottingham Playhouse

Best Director

– Prasanna Puwanarajah for Twelfth Night, a Royal Shakespeare Company production

Best Performance in a Musical

– Rakesh Boury & Rebecca McKinnis for The Parent Agency, a Scenario Two & Storyhouse co-production

Best Performance in a Play

– Jack Holden for KENREX, a Sheffield Theatres & Aria Entertainment co-production

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)

– Georgie Henley for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, a Kiln Theatre, Antic Productions & Damsel Productions co-production

Best Design

– Kei Ishihara/BlankRD (Scenography)

– Sacico Ito/Brucke (Costume Design)

– Simon Wilkinson (Lighting Design)

– Ailie Cohen (Puppet Design)

for Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey, a Vanishing Point & Kanagawa Arts Theatre co-production in association with Tramway, in partnership with Dundee Rep & The Japan Foundation

Best Show for Children & Young People

– Pig Heart Boy, a Children’s Theatre Partnership, Unicorn Theatre & Sheffield Theatres co-production

Achievement in Dance

– Natural Behaviour by Thick & Tight

Achievement in Opera

– Peter Grimes, a Welsh National Opera production

Off Stage Awards

Excellence in Arts Education

– Cross The Line, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Excellence in Touring (sponsored by Theatre Tokens)

– Steel: Regional & National Tour, Theatre By The Lake

Excellence in Inclusivity (sponsored by ATG Entertainment)

– Storyhouse

Excellence in Sustainability

– BEAM, Hertford

Excellence in Workforce Culture

– Orchard Theatre & Orchard West Theatre

Special Awards

UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre (sponsored by Encore)

– Royal & Derngate

Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre

– Carlos Acosta CBE