West End Theatres Will Dim Their Lights to Honor Edwin Shaw

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that all of LW Theatres' venues in the West End will dim their lights today, April 3, in memory of former box office manager Edwin Shaw. Nimax venues and the Victoria Palace will also dim their lights.

Shaw was box office manager at the London Palladium for 22 years, and became a senior ticketing executive at Stoll Moss Theatres and Really Useful, and then a consultant for entertainment businesses including LW Theatres and See Tickets.

In 2017, Edwin Shaw was named one of the Olivier Awards’ inaugural “Be Inspired Champions”, nominated by LW Theatres. In 2024, he received an honorary Olivier Award.

