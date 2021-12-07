West End Theatres Will Dim Lights In Memory Of Sir Antony Sher

West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday 8 December), in memory of renowned actor Sir Antony Sher, whose death was announced on Friday.

A double Olivier Award winner, Antony Sher had a prolific and varied stage and screen career, including a long association with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His final stage appearances included the Pinter at the Pinter season, and John Kani's play Kunene and the King.