West End Theatres Will Dim Lights In Memory Of Sir Antony Sher
Sher's death was announced on Friday.
West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday 8 December), in memory of renowned actor Sir Antony Sher, whose death was announced on Friday.
A double Olivier Award winner, Antony Sher had a prolific and varied stage and screen career, including a long association with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His final stage appearances included the Pinter at the Pinter season, and John Kani's play Kunene and the King.