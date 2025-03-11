West End Production of HAMILTON Extends Booking

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End production of HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace Theatre has extended booking until Saturday 28 March 2026. HAMILTON stars Alex Sawyer as Alexander Hamilton, Jay Perry as Aaron Burr, Nathania Ong as Eliza Hamilton, Emily-Mae as Angelica Schuyler, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Thomas Vernal as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J Bernard.

The company is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Elizabeth Armstrong, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, Alishia-Marie Blake, Roxanne Couch, Nicola Espallardo, Remi Ferdinand, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Jairus McClanahan, Stacey McGuire, Tamara Morgan, Kerri Norville, Jamai Robinson, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif and Paulo Teixeira.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

