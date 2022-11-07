Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: West End Production of FROZEN Extends Due to Demand; Check Out All New Photos!

Performances have extended to 18 June 2023.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Disney Theatrical Productions' critically acclaimed production of Frozen is extending until 18 June 2023 due to public demand. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August last year, and has been playing to capacity houses since, receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards - the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Check out all new production photos below!

The cast is Samantha Barks (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. With Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Jeremy Batt, Danny Becker, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Isabella Glanznig Santos, Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Frozen the Musical
Djavan van der Fliert and Ashley Birchall

Frozen the Musical
Ensemble with Richard Frame, Samantha Barks, and Emily Lane

Frozen the Musical
Ensemble with Richard Frame

Frozen the Musical
Samantha Barks

Frozen the Musical
Cast

Frozen the Musical
Emily Lane, Oliver Ormson

Frozen the Musical
Emily Lane, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Rebecca Botterill

Frozen the Musical
Emily Lane and Djavan van der Fliert

Frozen the Musical
Craig Gallivan

Frozen the Musical
Samantha Barks




