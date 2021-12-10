West End Production Of LIFE OF PI Extends Public Booking To 29 May 2022

Following its triumphant West End opening at Wyndham's Theatre last week, producer Simon Friend today announced that public booking for Life of Pi, Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's award-winning book, has been extended until 29 May 2022 with the release of 70,000 new tickets.

Simon Friend said: 'I am absolutely thrilled with the rapturous reception that the West End premiere of Life of Pi has had at Wyndham's Theatre, and I'm delighted that audiences will be able to come and enjoy this very special show in the new year.'

For the first time ever, the historic Wyndham's Theatre has been transformed to fully accommodate the magnificent elements of the production that leaves audiences mesmerised.

Hiran Abeysekera takes the central role of Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger.

They are joined by: Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind) and Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart),

Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

The production is directed by Max Webster, Set and Costume designer is Tim Hatley, the Puppet and Movement Director is Finn Caldwell, the Puppet Designers are Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, the Video Designer is Andrzej Goulding, the Lighting Designer is Tim Lutkin, the Sound Designer is Carolyn Downing, the Composer is Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy is by Jack Bradley, the Casting Director is Polly Jerrold, the Associate Director is Hannah Banister, the Associate Set Designer is Ross Edwards, the Costume Supervisor is Sabrina Cuniberto and the Props Supervisor is Ryan O'Connor.

For all information, please see www.lifeofpionstage.com