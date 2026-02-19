West End FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith Comes to Cinemas for 10th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This April marks 10 years since Funny Girl, directed by Michael Mayer, transferred to the Strand's Savoy Theatre, having initially opened off-West End at The Menier Chocolate Factory, and later touring the UK following huge success in London.

To mark the production's West End anniversary, Liberator Film is bringing the film of this award-winning production to cinemas across the UK and Ireland for a limited run starting on 30 April.

Starring Sheridan Smith as the formidable Fanny Brice, a role infamously portrayed by the iconic Barbra Streisand in the original Broadway production, and the late Darius Campbell playing the charming and sophisticated Nick Arnstein, this roaring triumph of a revival brought fresh energy to a timeless classic, reminding us all why this show is a staple in the musical theatre repertoire. Sheridan Smith's performance as Fanny Brice received rave reviews for its humour and sheer emotional depth, cementing the sold-out run's success in London.

With stand-out hits including the much loved ‘Don't Rain on My Parade', ‘People' and ‘I'm the Greatest Star', Funny Girl is returning to cinemas for everyone to enjoy. Be it fans of Sheridan Smith who have followed her successful singing and acting career, cinema lovers for the film's artistry and immersive element allowing for such up close enjoyment of live performance, or avid theatre-goers who get to relive the theatrical experience or enjoy this musical for the first time - this screening provides the perfect opportunity to see a phenomenal stage production which they might have previously missed and from the more accessible comfort of a cinema.

The vivacious revival received major recognition, including nominations for both Best Musical Performance for Sheridan Smith and Best Musical Revival at the 2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

With screenings beginning from 30 April in cinemas including Vue, Odeon, Showcase, Light, Savoy and many independent cinemas across the UK and Ireland, this award-winning five star production with powerhouse performances from all the cast is not to be missed.

For cinema listings visit www.funnygirlthemusical.com