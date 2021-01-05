West End Bares Announces 2021 Streaming Event, WEST END BARES: TURNED ON

After ten spectacular years raising money for the Make A Difference Trust, WEST END BARES, theatre's hottest annual fundraiser, announces a one-off online streaming event for 2021. West End Bares: Turned On will take place on Sunday 10th January 2021 at 8pm.

WEST END BARES: TURNED ON will see the best of the West End and beyond take to the virtual stage from homes and studios around the world. Filmed in accordance with (ever changing!) Covid safety guidelines, the show will feature brand new content created especially for this one-off event, along with guest appearances from Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, Tom Allen, Todrick Hall, Michael Auger and Amy Hart.

WEST END BARES is directed by Will Lucas, with choreography from Jenny Legg (9 to 5), Aaron Jenkins (Wicked), Fletcher Dobinson (Cats) and David Grewcock (Singin' In The Rain).

Director Will Lucas said today: "After a year when we all missed being onstage and where we've not been able to see loved ones for months at a time, we are delighted to bring a bit of Bares magic to 2021. The show is one the biggest nights in the theatre calendar and we hope we can still bring people together for one night, from the safety and comfort of your own homes. Make sure you tune in, turn us on, and we can't wait to see you back in a theatre for our next show!"

WEST END BARES benefits the Make A Difference Trust, a UK based charity with a vision of a world free from HIV and AIDS. Since its first scintillating show in 2010 WEST END BARES has raised over £350,000. WEST END BARES is based on the original concept BROADWAY BARES by Tony Award winning Broadway and West End director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Melanie Tranter, chair of the Make A Difference Trust said;

"With all our fundraising shows cancelled this year, this is an important chance for the Make a Difference Trust to be able to share something truly spectacular with as many people as possible whilst raising funds and awareness. The majority of the performers have been out of work since theatres closed in March and they have no idea when they will work again. But still they come together, supporting the Make A Difference Trust's philosophy of community making a difference. Working together, the theatre community use their skills and talents to help both their own colleagues and others. Their generosity is humbling"

Normally, West End Bares would raise funds for those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. This year, the charity has revived and repurposed their hardship fund into the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, to help the theatre community directly, by providing Emergency Hardship Grants for those on stage and off who are struggling financially due to theatre closures and the monies raised will go to the Emergency fund as well as to fund HIV work.

Building on a legacy of over 30 years of fundraising by the theatre industry, The Make A Difference Trust raises funds for HIV and AIDS projects that build awareness and provide care, support and education in the United Kingdom and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Trust has distributed grants to support individuals experiencing hardship across the UK as well as grants to support projects with their UK and International partners, to relieve poverty, provide a safe environment and education for children and orphans affected by HIV and AIDS, and to secure the needs of the individual and the greater community as a whole

Tickets for WEST END BARES are on sale now priced £5.

Tickets are available here: www.vimeo.com/ondemand/westendbaresturnedon