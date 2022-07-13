Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Backstage Workers Reject 10% Pay Rise

BECTU criticised the offer for having "strings attached".  

Jul. 13, 2022  
The Stage has reported that West End backstage workers have voted to reject the 10% pay increase offer from the Society of London Theatre, which union BECTU criticised for having "strings attached".

In May, the union requested an 11% rise across all existing pay grades in the SOLT/BECTU agreement for front-of-house and backstage staff working in West End theatres.

SOLT came back with a 10% pay offer last month. However, BECTU urged its members to reject it, arguing that the proposal came with conditions and it would "effectively gag BECTU" as there would be no further review of the majority of the agreement.

BECTU has announced that 98.6% of members voted to reject the offer.

It said it has advised SOLT of the result and is meeting with the membership body for West End theatre later this week to discuss whether a new offer can be reached.

