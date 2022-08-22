West End Backstage Workers Accept Revised Offer from SOLT

Crew working in London's commercial West End venues will benefit from a 10% increase to minimum rates and a host of other improvements following extensive negotiations between Bectu and the Society of London Theatres (SOLT), according to BECTU.

Bectu members have voted via consultative ballot to accept a revised pay offer from SOLT, which came after members voted overwhelmingly last month to reject a previous offer. 89.3% have voted to accept the revised offer.

The accepted pay offer will implement revisions to the SOLT/Bectu Collective Bargaining Agreement, which covers pay and working conditions for front-of-house and backstage staff in roles including wardrobe, sound, box office, carpentry and stage door. Under a temporary Covid-19 Variation Agreement, aimed at helping the industry recover post-pandemic, workers covered by the agreements have had their pay frozen since October 2019 and have worked under altered Sunday working arrangements since September 2020.

Head of Bectu Philippa Childs said:

"We're really pleased to have secured this improved offer for our members, and that through negotiation SOLT has agreed to pay the increase on the Monday immediately following acceptance of the offer, which means more money in our members' pockets at a time when this counts more than ever.

"In the midst of a theatre talent drain, coupled with the cost of living crisis, the revised offer provides a welcome increase to our members' pay and critically, ensures that Bectu can continue to review and negotiate improvements to the agreement in the coming years.

"Our members agreed to a number of Covid variations to help the industry survive at a time of crisis, at great cost to their pay, physical health and mental wellbeing. We're pleased to now move to an improved agreement that appropriately rewards their skills and talents, and seeks to improve some of the work/life balance issues rife in theatre.

"We know that improving work/life balance, 6-day working, an opt out on Sunday working, and extending the scope of the agreement to cover grades not currently included continue to be key concerns for our members. The workforce is the industry's lifeblood and we will continue to review and negotiate improvements to the agreement to ensure the West End, and its staff, thrive for years to come."

Read more information on the BECTU website here.