Wandsworth Set For Summer Programme Beginning This June

Wandsworth Arts Fringe features 180 events in 65 venues across 17 Days from 6 - 22 June.
The London Borough of Wandsworth has officially launched a vibrant summer programme as part of its designation as London Borough of Culture 2025. The borough will host a series of major festivals, live performances, exhibitions, and community-driven events running throughout the summer — many of which will be free to attend.
Deputy Leader of Wandsworth Council and Cabinet Member for Business, Voluntary Services and Culture, Kemi Akinola, emphasized the council’s commitment to making culture accessible to all:
“This year, like every year, we are championing culture for all. The Wandsworth Arts Fringe brings playful commissions into libraries, playgrounds, streets, and schools. We’ve supported 30 brilliant companies to bring creative projects to our residents. Heritage and culture are indelibly linked — both have community at their core.”
Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, added:
“Wandsworth will come alive this summer with a vibrant celebration of creativity and community. From comedy and theatre at Wandsworth Arts Fringe to picnic concerts in Battersea Park, it’s a fantastic opportunity to gather and celebrate what makes London great.”
6–22 June
Wandsworth’s annual multidisciplinary festival returns for its 16th year, with its most ambitious programme to date:
180 events across 65 venues over 17 days
Over 60 events are free; others offer discounted access through the Access for All scheme
Programming includes new theatre, experimental dance, visual art, comedy, cabaret, and exhibitions
WAF 2025 also celebrates Pride Month with a range of events centered on wellbeing, identity, and joy
WAF continues to champion young creatives with its Young Producers, Young Reporters, and Young Reviewers programmes. Schools across the borough will participate in the WAF Schools Showcases, highlighting local youth talent.
13 June – 13 July
Coinciding with the latter half of WAF, the Wandsworth Heritage Festival expands to a four-week celebration in honour of the borough’s cultural year. The festival blends arts and history through a series of walks, talks, exhibitions, and performances, bringing local stories into focus.
Highlights include:
Art installations exploring memory and place
A guided walk along the Surrey Iron Railway route accompanied by soundscapes
Literary walks through Wandsworth and Clapham Common
A musical talk at Lambeth Cemetery about the borough’s music hall legends
Poetry events, naturalist walks, and historical plaque unveilings
This year also marks the launch of the Winstanley Past, Present and Future Festival (13 June – 13 July), which showcases the heritage and cultural talent of Battersea’s Winstanley and York Road estates. A full programme will be announced soon.
