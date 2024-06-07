WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Story Writing Competition Winners Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World renowned author Kate Mosse and Agatha Christie’s great grandson James Prichard have announced the winner of the Witness for the Prosecution story writing competition for secondary school students. The competition was launched in January to celebrate 2000 performances of Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall and a record-breaking 12 months for the production playing to 98% capacity.

Budding authors in Years 7 – 9 were invited to write a short thriller of up to 2000 words inspired by Witness for the Prosecution for the chance to win tickets for their class to see the theatre production at County Hall. Year 7 Student Leo Weekes from King’s School in Winchester has been announced as the winner for his story The Handshake.



Kate Mosse said: “We loved The Handshake for its clever plotting, for its sense of atmosphere and place, its satisfying final twist - it's a wonderful tribute to the great Agatha Christie.”

Winner Leo Weekes said “I love reading murder mystery stories and have wanted to try writing one of my own. I have recently gotten into listening to true crime podcasts. I wanted to use some of the facts I have learnt in true crime courtroom stories and combine them with inspiration and twists from Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution.”

Leo and his class will now attend a performance of Witness for the Prosecution at London’s historic County Hall on the South Bank. The production has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (And Then There Were None, Tour) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie’s enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them. The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

Witness for the Prosecution gives audiences the unique and rare experience to step inside the historic London County Hall in the heart of the capital. Designed by Ralph Knott, County Hall was officially opened just over 100 years ago by King George V in July 1922 after construction began prior to the First World War in 1911 2023 and for 64 years, served as the headquarters of local government for London.

An education pack for Witness for the Prosecution is available to download for free on the website and covers topics such as persuasive writing and sound design. Educational Group rates are also available from https://witnesscountyhall.com/tickets/groups-schools-education

Witness for the Prosecution

By Agatha Christie

Directed by Lucy Bailey

Associate Director is Josh Mathieson

Resident Director is Emily Oulton

Designed by William Dudley

Lighting Design by Chris Davey

Sound Design by Mic Pool

Online: www.witnesscountyhall.com

Performance Schedule

Tuesday to Saturday, 7.30pm and matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Captioned performances will take place at 2:30pm and 7:30pm on 20th June.

Audio described performances will take place at 2.30pm on 14th September.

Tickets

Tickets from £15

No booking fees if booked via the official website.

The exclusive VIP Jury Ticket will place you in the heart of the courtroom action. Jurors will receive a complimentary programme and 2 complimentary drinks (soft drink, beer or house wine) to be redeemed pre-show or at the interval.

Witness for the Prosecution is offering a range of Courtroom Gift Packages, including packages to sit on the Jury. For more information, please visit https://witnesscountyhall.com/tickets/gift-packages

For information about the Premium Experiences on offer at Witness for the Prosecution, please visit https://witnesscountyhall.com/tickets/premium-experience.

