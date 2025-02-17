WEST END UNSCRIPTED! Q&A Series Will Donate £10,000 to Charity Nightly

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End Unscripted! is an exclusive new celebrity Q&A series donating to charity, and bringing theatre lovers closer to their favourite stars, announcing Sunday 23 March at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with further dates and guests to be announced. Tickets go on sale today.

Double Olivier award-winning director and writer Sean Foley (Dr. Strangelove) will host an all-star lineup of Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Sarah Hadland (Miranda) and Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) on 23 March. With more special guests to be announced.

Sunday 23 March at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Host: Sean Foley

The Evening’s Honouree: Nick Mohammed

Special Guest Moderator: Phil Dunster

Special Guests: Sarah Hadland & Andy Nyman

Each night, West End Unscripted! will serve as a charitable event, donating £10,000+ to a charity personally selected by the evening’s Honouree. Audiences will not only leave inspired and entertained but will also contribute to meaningful causes that make a difference.

Producer and Director Tegan Summer said, “Bringing together such an extraordinary group of artists for West End Unscripted! is truly an honour. This series is about more than just storytelling—it is about connection, inspiration, and giving back to the community. I am incredibly proud to create a platform where these talented individuals can share their journeys, while supporting causes that matter deeply to them. It is going to be an enriching, entertaining, and unforgettable experience; I cannot wait to share it with audiences."

This one-of-a-kind Q&A series will offer audiences an intimate evening of captivating stories, personal anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes insights from some of the most celebrated actors, directors, and producers in the industry.

With their celebrity friends as special guest moderators, these unique evenings will feature two additional guests—and perhaps even a musical number or two.

