WEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 Dates

The event returns 17 & 18 June 2023 in Trafalgar Square

Jan. 23, 2023  
Jordan Luke Gage from Bonnie & Clyde
in West End LIVE 2022

West End LIVE has revealed the dates for this year's event.

The event will return on 17 and 18 June for its annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Co-organised by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005, hotly anticipated by theatre fans UK-wide and even further afield.

Last year's schedule was packed with over 50 world-class performances from crowd favourites Hamilton, Six, Wicked, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, The Book Of Mormon, Les Misérables and Come From Away - as well as a host of new hit shows making their West End LIVE debuts, including Cabaret, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Legally Blonde, Back To The Future - The Musical, Disney's Beauty And The Beast and South Pacific.

More details of this year's event are yet to be released.

Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley



