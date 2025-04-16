WEST END LIVE LOUNGE Will Return in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday 18th May, West End Live Lounge will make its long awaited return to the stage.

Shaun McCourt and Erin Caldwell are teaming up to bring a very special event to the stage at Hoxton Hall.

West End Live Lounge started its journey back in 2017 and has since gone from strength to strength, raising over £20,000 for various charities including; Mind, Shelter, Women's Aid, and many more.

The upcoming concert, titled ‘West End Live Lounge: Heroes' will raise vital funds for Bowel Cancer UK and Cancer Research. Speaking of the event, it's Co-producer Erin Caldwell said; “I am so excited to be collaborating with Shaun and West End Live Lounge, to put on a really special evening for a cause so important to me and my family. When my dad was recently diagnosed with cancer I was determined to work towards something really positive and music led as it's his big passion in life, all whilst raising money for the charity that does such important research for his type of cancer.”

The exciting line-up will take to the stage, alongside the Live Lounge Band, celebrating songs by their Heroes of the world of music. You will hear hits from the likes of; Queen, Adele, Whitney Houston, Sabrina Carpenter, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Aerosmith, and many more.

