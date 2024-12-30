Video: Watch the Trailer for Michael Abbensetts' ALTERATIONS at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre will be presenting Michael Abbensetts' Alterations, beginning in February. Performances will run from 20 February — 5 April 2025. Get a first look at the trailer here!

Walker Holt has big dreams for his tailor’s shop, and an even bigger order to complete. Over the course of 24 hours he must work tirelessly to satisfy his new client’s impossible tailoring needs.

But as the night goes on, it’s not just the trouser hems that start to fray as tensions rise and Walker’s friendships and relationships are pushed to their limits. His success comes at a cost, but what price is he willing to pay?

Lynette Linton (Blues for an Alabama Sky, Shifters) directs Michael Abbensetts’ (Sweet Talk, Empire Road) comedy, with additional material by Trish Cooke, in its largest ever staging.

Comments