Video: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill Theatre

An all new trailer has been released for Head Over Heels, currently playing at Hope Mill Theatre until 4th March 2023. Check out the video below!

Head Over Heels is

set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's. Luke Bayer leads the cast as Musidorus, alongside Alison Driver (Ensemble) Iz Hesketh (Pythio), Jenny O'Leary (Pamela), Daniel Page (Dametas), Maiya Quansah Breed (Philoclea), Samuel Routley (Ensemble), Khadija Sallet (Mopsa), Julie Stark (Gynecia), Marina Tavolieri (Ensemble), Timo Tatzber (Ensemble), and Fed Zanni (Basilius).

This fantastically queer juke box musical was adapted from The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia written by Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century. It had its world première in June 2015 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, after which it was adapted by James Magruder and his version opened in San Francisco 2018. It is also notable for starring Peppermint (Pose, RuPaul's Drag Race) - who was the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway.