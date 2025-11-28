MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends at the Hippodrome Casino Through January 2027

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MAGIC MIKE LIVE will extend its booking period at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, with performances now on sale through Sunday 3 January 2027. Tickets will become available beginning Friday 28 November 2025 at 12pm, coinciding with the show’s seventh anniversary in the West End.

Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has been performed more than 2,800 times in London and has been seen by more than 850,000 audience members in the city, with over two million attendees worldwide. The live production is based on the films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL and opened at the Hippodrome in November 2018. The stage show has since inspired the television series Finding Magic Mike and the third film in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Internationally, the production has played in Las Vegas, Berlin, Australia, Miami, and Dallas, breaking box office records across multiple territories.

The current London cast includes Espoir Alpha, Clare Billson, Nick Brown, Jo Calderwood, Jake Cocca-Brewer, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Taylor Diamond-Lord, Ryan Elson, Carles Escoms Ferrer, Myles Harper, “Sweeney” Todd Holdsworth, Jack Manley, Amy Nic, James Percy, Charlotte Perry, Shane Scarth, Kevin Velez and Marcus Vrondas.

The experience features a bespoke entrance on Cranbourn Street, curated bar and lounge environments, and a 360-degree performance design. Audience members sit within Magic Mike’s fictional club as the company performs dance, acrobatics and specialty acts. Guests aged 18 and over may also visit the venue’s two lounge and bar experiences, Permission and Archive & Myth, both curated by designer Rachel O’Toole.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE offer VIP Luxe Seats packages that include premium seating, complimentary cocktails, advance lounge access, a dedicated concierge escort and a post-show meet and greet with members of the cast.

The production is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with associate direction by Luke Broadlick and choreography by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick. Vincent Marini is Executive Producer, with general management by Crossroads Live. Rachel O’Toole is production designer, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala, costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Jack Rayner serves as musical supervisor, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer and aerial apparatus designer, and Ross Sands is resident choreographer. MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London is produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler, United Talent Agency, Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment, Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.

Ticketing

General ticket enquiries can be made via the box office. Ticket prices begin at £42, including booking fee. The current booking period runs through 28 June 2026. The performance schedule includes Wednesday at 7pm; Thursday at 7pm and 9:30pm; Friday at 7pm and 9:30pm; Saturday at 4pm, 7pm and 9:30pm; and Sunday at 4pm and 7pm. No performances are scheduled during the weeks commencing 5 January 2026, 31 August 2026 and 7 September 2026.

Accessible performances include captioned performances on Wednesday 28 January 2026 at 7pm; audio-described performances on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at 7pm; and BSL-interpreted performances on Wednesday 3 December 2025 at 7pm and Wednesday 3 June 2026 at 7pm. Nimbus access card holders may purchase tickets for these performances at the reduced rate of £67.50, with essential companion tickets available at no additional cost. Customer service is available Tuesday through Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.