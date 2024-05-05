Video: Watch a Trailer for THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a trailer for Open Air Theatre's The Enormous Crocodile, with book & Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, and additional music and lyrics from Tom Brady, in the video here!

Performances run in Regents Park from 17 May through 8 June 2024.

This snaptastic musical extravaganza based on Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny The Enormous Crocodile, features a menagerie of inventive puppets, unforgettable toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction. The production plays daytime performances in the main auditorium.

The Enormous Crocodile is A Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse co-production.

The company includes: Joanna Adaran (marking her professional stage debut) as Trunky, Audrey Brisson (Into the Woods; Amélie The Musical) as Roly Poly Bird, Laura Buhagiar (Seize the Cheese A New Musical) as Swing, Malinda Parris (The Little Big Things; & Juliet) as The Enormous Crocodile, Nuwan Hugh Perera (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale; Life of Pi) as Humpy, and Elise Zavou (Heathers; Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World) as Muggle/Teacher.

Creatives include Phij Adams (Music Technology & Ambleton Programmer); Daisy Beattie (Associate Puppet Designer & Puppet Supervisor); Tom Brady (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervisor); Fly Davis (Set & Costume Designer); Johnny Edwards (Associate Sound Designer); Aundrea Fudge (Voice Coach); Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer); Tash Holway (Associate Director); James Hasset (Season Associate Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu(Choreographer); Avye Leventis (Associate Puppetry Director); Bryony Jarvis Taylor CDG (Casting Director); Emily Lim (Developer & Director); Toby Olié (Co-Director & Puppetry Designer); Màth Roberts (Music Director).

