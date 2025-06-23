Video: Watch Southwark Playhouse's THIS IS MY FAMILY Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is My Family is the hilarious and uplifting musical following the disastrous family holiday that eventually brings a family together, brought to London for the first time by Olivier award winners Tim Firth (‘Our House’) and Vicky Featherstone (‘Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour’). The production runs at Southwark Playhouse through July 12.

This delightfully dysfunctional family consists of Michael Jibson ('Hamilton'), Gemma Wheelan ('Games of Thrones'), Luke Lambert (making his professional stage debut), Nancy Allsop ('The Hills Of California'), Gay Soper ('The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime'), and Victoria Elliott ('Twelfth Night').

