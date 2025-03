Video: Watch Ncuti Gatwa in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Scene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video from the filmed capture of The Importance of Being Earnest, starring Three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Ellis), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag). Watch a scene of Gatwa and Skinner in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

In cinemas now, find your local venue here. While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar façade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate. 

In the live capture, three-time Olivier Award-winner¬†Sharon D Clarke¬†(Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Doctor Who) is joined by¬†Ncuti Gatwa¬†(Doctor Who, Sex Education), RonkŠļĻ Ad√©kŠĽćluŠļĻŐĀjŠĽćŐĀ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky),¬†Eliza Scanlen¬†(Little Women, Sharp Objects), and¬†Hugh Skinner¬†(Fleabag, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in this joyful reimagining.

