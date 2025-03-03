Video: Watch Ncuti Gatwa in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Scene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video from the filmed capture of The Importance of Being Earnest, starring Three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Ellis), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag). Watch a scene of Gatwa and Skinner in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

In cinemas now, find your local venue here. While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar façade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

In the live capture, three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Doctor Who) is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education), Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects), and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in this joyful reimagining.

