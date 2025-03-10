Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey In the RICHARD II Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Jonathan Bailey in the curtain call for Richard II, directed by Nicholas Hytner. The production is playing at Bridge Theatre through 10 May 2025. Watch the video now!

In this production, Shakespeare’s subtle, ambiguous and beautiful play finds feudal England on the cusp of modernity, as a divinely sanctioned monarch is confronted, in the figure of Henry Bolingbroke, by the hard-headed pragmatism of real authority.

Joining Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton, Company) as Richard II, is Royce Pierreson (The Witcher, Judy, Line of Duty) as Henry Bullingbrook, Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (Absentia, The Doctor – Duke of York’s Theatre, Comedy of Errors – RSC) as Earl of Northumberland, Olivia Popica (The Wheel of Time, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Queen Isabel, Amanda Root (Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Macbeth – RSC, Persuasion) as Alice Green and the Duchess of York, Phoenix Di Sebastiani (The Great, Top Boy, Anne Boleyn) as Thomas Mowbray and Groom, and Clive Wood (London’s Burning, The Tempest – Theatre Royal Haymarket, Antony and Cleopatra – Shakespeare’s Globe) as John of Gaunt. Returning to the Bridge Theatre is Michael Simkins (Guys & Dolls – Bridge Theatre, The Crown, Silent Witness) as the Duke of York.

The cast is completed by Adam Best (Peaky Blinders, The Crown, Twelfth Night – National Theatre) as Sir John Bagot, Seamus Dillane (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Invention of Love – Hampstead Theatre) as Lord Surrey, Vinnie Heaven (Cowbois – RSC, A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Shakespeare’s Globe, Cuckoo – Soho Theatre) as Aumerle, Jordan Kouamé (Wolf Hall 2, The Mirror and the Light – RSC) as Sir John Bushy and Harry Percy, Gerard Monaco (A Small Family Business, Children of the Sun, The Kitchen – National Theatre, A View from the Bridge – Duke of York’s Theatre) as Sir Stephen Scroop and Keeper, George Taylor (The Lady In The Van, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) as Lord Fitzwater, and Badria Timimi (Our Girl, My Brilliant Friend – National Theatre) as Abbess of Carlisle.

Understudies are Emma Bown (Romeo and Juliet – Original Shakespeare Co, Sex Education), Martin Carroll (Twelfth Night, Richard III – The Apollo, The Royal Hunt of the Sun – National Theatre) and Stephan Boyce (Aladdin – Lyric Hammersmith, The Coloured Valentino – Arcola Theatre).

Richard II is charismatic, eloquent, and flamboyantly witty. And a disastrous King – dishonest, dangerous, and politically incompetent. Echoing down the centuries is the perennial problem: how to deal with a ruler who has a rock-solid right to rule but is set on wrecking the country he leads. Shakespeare’s subtle, caustic, and powerful play revolves round two startlingly modern figures: Richard, an autocrat who believes he is divinely sanctioned, and Henry Bullingbrook, a hard-headed pragmatist who has genuine authority.

Comments