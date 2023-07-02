Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS

The Crown Jewels plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.

Jul. 02, 2023

Simon Friend Entertainment has released a new video of Carrie Hope Fletcher performing ‘Praise Him’ one of two new songs featured in the must-see West End comic caper, The Crown Jewels which plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.

Based on the true story of one of British history’s most audacious heist attempts, the complete cast for = this raucous royal affair is: Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) who makes his West End acting debut as Charles II/Talbot Edwards; Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1’s The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4’s Light Lunch) as Mrs Edwards/French Noblewoman; Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers in the West End) as Elizabeth Edwards/ Lady of the Bedchamber; Ryan Lane as William Smith/Footman;  Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt, West End, Ridley, ITV) as Colonel Blood; Neil Morrissey (BBC 1’s Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty) Captain Perrot/Tourist;; Adonis Siddique as Wythe Edwards/Footman; Joe Thomas (Channel 4’s The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat, BBC 2’s White Gold) as Tom Blood Jnr/ Tourist and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi, West End) as Jenny Blaine/Jailer with Emma Bown as Footman; Kieran Brown as Footman and Dedun Omole as Footman

Written by BAFTA-nominated creator of ITV’s The Durrells and BBC 1’s Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers) it would be criminal to miss it.

Following its West End premiere The Crown Jewels then tours to The Lowry, Salford (Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 September), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury* (Monday 25 – Saturday 30 September), New Theatre, Cardiff* (Monday 2 – Saturday 7 October 2023) and Milton Keynes Theatre* (Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 October 2023).

* Additional casting to be announced.

The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history. Charismatic and unpredictable Colonel Blood is planning the greatest heist of all time: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight. With a gang of misfits by his side, what could possibly go wrong? But Charles II can’t afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels…

Writer Simon Nye says: “I hope audiences will be as titillated and thrilled as I am at the prospect of a riotous comedy-drama about a crown jewels heist that really happened. True crime comes to the West End, 350 years after the event. The cast is an amazing array of comedy talent, and the subject matter absurdly topical. Satire, sword-fighting, love, violence, an examination of the monarchy and Anglo-Irish relations - could you ask for anything more?"

Director Sean Foley continues: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to direct Simon Nye’s hilarious new play. An entirely modern take on the Restoration Comedy, it transports us to a completely different time - a time when England had a new king…whose name was Charles. I’m excited to be working with our brilliant cast, and we all hope to thoroughly entertain audiences in one of my favourite theatres - the Garrick - over this Coronation summer.”

Producer Simon Friend adds: “The Crown Jewels came out of a mad idea that Simon Nye and I cooked up during lockdown, fantasising about shows we could make if theatres were to ever reopen. We’re incredibly lucky that such a talented cast, with Sean as director, have gathered around for this hilarious play about a famous heist that went awry, and we look forward to bringing some laughter to the West End this summer.”

The creative team is Director, Sean Foley; Writer, Simon Nye; Set and Costume Designer, Michael Taylor; Lighting Designer, Natasha Chivers, with Sound Design by Andy Graham and Music by Grant Olding. Props Supervisor is Lizzie Frankl for Propworks and Kate Dowling is the Associate Props Supervisor, Hilary Lewis is the Costume Supervisor and Dewi Johnson is Associate Director.

The Crown Jewels is produced by Simon Friend in association with Adam Kenwright, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Jenny King, Gavin Kalin, David Adkin and JAS Productions.





Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
