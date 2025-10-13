Video: THE LADY FROM THE SEA Trailer at the Bridge Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London Theatre Company has released a trailer for The Lady from the Sea, written and directed by Simon Stone after Henrik Ibsen. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, is now playing at the Bridge Theatre until Saturday 8 November 2025.

On Friday SOLT released a video in collaboration with The Bridge explaining how a real pool appears live on stage in the show.

Joining Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina, Tomb Raider) as Ellida and Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually, A Christmas Carol – Old Vic) as Edward are Isobel Akuwudike (The Road Trip) as Hilda, Joe Alwyn (The Brutalist, Conversations with Friends, The Favourite) as Heath, Brendan Cowell (Yerma – Young Vic, The Life of Galileo – Young Vic, The Crucible – National Theatre) as Finn Marcet, John MacMillan (House of the Dragon, Phaedra – National Theatre, Yerma – Young Vic) as Lyle, and Gracie Oddie-James (Grantchester) as Asa.

Completing the cast are understudies Daniel Gregory (Mood) as cover Lyle & Heath, Sarah Moss (Once – The Barn) as cover Ellida, Sadhbha Odufuwa-Bolger (Assembly – Donmar Warehouse Local Productions) as cover Asa & Hilda and Nathan Wiley (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) as cover Edward & Finn.

The Lady from the Sea is Henrik Ibsen’s most radically modern portrayal of a woman’s fight for autonomy in her relationship. It is a thrilling dissection of desire, loss and rebirth for the contemporary age.

Fearful she may have settled too easily for a comfortable life married to a well-off doctor, Ellida searches for a way to break the predictable routine her existence has become. When a lover from her past appears at their remote country house, she has to choose between the life she has now built and the one she left behind long ago.

Simon Stone, acclaimed Australian theatre and film director known for his radical reimagining of classic works including Yerma at the Young Vic and Phaedra at the NT, makes his debut at the Bridge Theatre.

Joining writer and director Simon Stone on the creative team are set designer Lizzie Clachan (The Witches – National Theatre), Costume Designer Mel Page (Phaedra – National Theatre), composition and sound designer Stefan Gregory (Yerma – Young Vic), lighting designer Nick Schlieper (The Picture of Dorian Gray – Theatre Royal Haymarket), casting director Jessica Ronane CDG (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), associate director Seán Linnen (Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons – Harold Pinter Theatre) associate lighting designer Guy Jones (Grange Park Opera), assistant designer Pip Terry (The Time Traveller’s Wife – Apollo Theatre), intimacy coordinator David Thackeray (The Woman In Cabin 10), costume supervisor Anna Josephs (The Tempest – Theatre Royal Drury Lane), props supervisor Lily Mollgaard (Evita – The London Palladium) and production manager Jim Leaver (King Lear – Wyndham’s Theatre).

The Lady from the Sea is produced by London Theatre Company and Wouter van Ransbeek.