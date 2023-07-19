Video: Lauren Drew Sings 'This Is Not Love' True Crime Punk Rock Musical LIZZIE

Lizzie will begin performances at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 1 to 30 September 2023, before heading to the Dukes Lancaster (5 to 8 October), Junction Goole (12 to 14 October), Trinity Arts Centre (17 to 21 October) and New Theatre Peterborough (6 to 16 December). The show will play Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 26 October to 2 December.

Watch Lauren Drew sing 'This Is Not Love' from Lizzie below!

Punk rock musical LIZZIE is based on the infamous murder case of Lizzie Borden, who in the summer of 1892 was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in Fall River,

Massachusetts.



With music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner, LIZZIE delves into Lizzie Borden’s complex psyche and speculates on her motivations: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.



Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and trial, supported on stage by an all-female band.



LIZZIE will be directed & choreographed by William Whelton, co-founder of Manchester’s acclaimed Hope Mill Theatre, where the production premieres from 1 to 30 September. It will then play regional dates prior to the London run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, from 26 October to 2 December.



Press are invited to review at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on Wednesday November 1 at 7.45pm.



The cast features three stars of ‘SIX’ the musical:



Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon, ‘SIX’, UK tour; Brooke in ‘Legally Blonde’, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; ‘The Voice’ 2021 semi finalist, team will.i.am) plays Lizzie.



Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress as Catherine Parr, ‘SIX’, original West End cast; Mimi in ‘Rent’, Hope Mill Theatre; and just announced to play Princess Diana in ‘Diana the Musical in concert) is Alice.



Shekinah McFarlane (Anna |Unwinof Cleves, SIX’, UK tour, Anna |Unwinof Cleves & Catherine Aragon alternates in ‘SIX’, West End; Alysha in ‘American Idiot’, UK tour, Dionne in ‘Hair’, 50th anniversary UK tour, ‘The Voice’ 2022 semi-finalist under the name Shaka, team Olly Murs) is Emma.



Mairi Barclay (Fastrada/Berthe in ‘Pippin’, Southwark Playhouse; Monkey in Ian McKellen’s ‘Mother Goose’, West End & UK tour) is Bridget.



Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab in ‘Broken Wings’, Charing Cross Theatre, receiving a Broadway World nomination for ‘Best Performance as an Understudy or Alternate’ for covering and playing the lead role of Selma Karamy) is cover Bridget.



Emma Louise Hoey (Lou in ‘Club Mex’, Hope Mill Theatre) is cover Lizzie and Alice.

