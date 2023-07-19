Video: Lauren Drew Sings 'This Is Not Love' True Crime Punk Rock Musical LIZZIE

Lizzie will begin performances at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 1 to 30 September 2023.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 4 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander

Lizzie will begin performances at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 1 to 30 September 2023, before heading to the Dukes Lancaster (5 to 8 October), Junction Goole (12 to 14 October), Trinity Arts Centre (17 to 21 October) and New Theatre Peterborough (6 to 16 December).  The show will play Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 26 October to 2 December.

Watch Lauren Drew sing 'This Is Not Love' from Lizzie below!

Punk rock musical LIZZIE is based on the infamous murder case of Lizzie Borden, who in the summer of 1892 was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in Fall River, 
Massachusetts.
 
With music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner, LIZZIE delves into Lizzie Borden’s complex psyche and speculates on her motivations: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness. 

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and trial, supported on stage by an all-female band.

LIZZIE will be directed & choreographed by William Whelton, co-founder  of Manchester’s acclaimed Hope Mill Theatre, where the production premieres from 1 to 30 September. It will then play regional dates prior to the London run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, from 26 October to 2 December. 

Press are invited to review at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on Wednesday November 1 at 7.45pm.

The cast features three stars of ‘SIX’ the musical:

Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon, ‘SIX’, UK tour; Brooke in ‘Legally Blonde’, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; ‘The Voice’ 2021 semi finalist, team will.i.am) plays Lizzie.

Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress as Catherine Parr, ‘SIX’, original West End cast; Mimi in ‘Rent’, Hope Mill Theatre; and just announced to play Princess Diana in ‘Diana the Musical in concert) is Alice.

Shekinah McFarlane (Anna |Unwinof Cleves, SIX’, UK tour, Anna |Unwinof Cleves & Catherine Aragon alternates in ‘SIX’, West End; Alysha in ‘American Idiot’, UK tour, Dionne in ‘Hair’, 50th anniversary UK tour, ‘The Voice’ 2022 semi-finalist under the name Shaka, team Olly Murs) is Emma.

Mairi Barclay (Fastrada/Berthe in ‘Pippin’, Southwark Playhouse; Monkey in Ian McKellen’s ‘Mother Goose’, West End & UK tour) is Bridget.

Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab in ‘Broken Wings’, Charing Cross Theatre, receiving a Broadway World nomination for ‘Best Performance as an Understudy or Alternate’ for covering and playing the lead role of Selma Karamy) is cover Bridget.

Emma Louise Hoey (Lou in ‘Club Mex’, Hope Mill Theatre) is cover Lizzie and Alice.
 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
NOISES OFF Will Return to the West End in September 2023 Photo
NOISES OFF Will Return to the West End in September 2023

Michael Frayn’s multi award-winning farce, Noises Off, will return to the West End with a twelve week season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from September 27 2023. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

2
A STRANGE LOOP Announces Post-Show Conversations for Ticket Holders Photo
A STRANGE LOOP Announces Post-Show Conversations for Ticket Holders

A Strange Loop, the smash hit five-star musical currently in residence at London’s Barbican Theatre – described by the Evening Standard as “Spectacular. The most thrillingly playful and hilarious new musical to hit London in years” - tackles many subjects that are rarely explored on stage and gets people talking. Now this “unique one-of a kind masterpiece” (Vogue) is inviting audiences to join the conversation, with a series of exciting post-show discussions beginning on Thursday 20th July.  

3
Shoreditch Town Hall Reveals Autumn Season With LUNG Theatre Headlining Photo
Shoreditch Town Hall Reveals Autumn Season With LUNG Theatre Headlining

Shoreditch Town Hall have announced their autumn season for 2023, featuring astonishing productions, artist development workshops, and feel-good community events for all.  Learn more about the full season here!

4
CODE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in August Photo
CODE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in August

Told with the energy and excitement of athletic choreography, and incorporating mesmerising bike stunts performed on a specially constructed outdoor set, CODE tells the story of how drug dealers are using children to operate their trade, under our noses, within our communities, outside our knowledge.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You