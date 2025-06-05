Video: Kevin McHale and More in THE FROGS Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at Kevin McHale and the cast in footage from the new London revival of The Frogs!

The performer is making his UK stage debut in the musical comedy, which has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane.

Reimagining Aristophanes’ ancient Greek satire, which was originally written in 405 BCE, the story follows Dionysos, the god of theatre, and his servant Xanthias on a journey to the underworld in search of a solution to societal strife. Along the way, they encounter frogs who resist change and challenge their mission to save civilisation.

McHale plays Xanthias, alongside Dan Buckley as Dionysos, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Herakles, Carl Patrick as Charon, Bart Lambert as Shakespeare and cover Xanthias, Martha Pothen as Shaw and cover Dionysos, Alison Driver as Ariadne and swing, Evonnee Bentley-Holder as ensemble and cover Shaw and Charon, and Milo McCarthy as ensemble/dance captain and cover Shakespeare and Herakles.

Directed by Georgie Rankcom, a rotating star cast takes on the character of Pluto. Victoria Scone played the role from 23 to 31 May, with Danielle Steers currently on stage until 7 June, Sooz Kempner will follow from 9 to 14 June, and Jo Foster from 16 to 21 June. A final guest performer will appear for the closing week, from 23 to 28 June, with casting yet to be announced.

Comments