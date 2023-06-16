Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London

Performances are currently running at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

An all new trailer has been released of the brand-new stage musical Mrs. Doubtfire, currently at the Shaftesbury Theatre with press night on 22 June 2023.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire includes Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further cast include Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy EverettMaria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa MathiesonCorey MitchellEllie MitchellMatt OverfieldRhys OwenChristopher ParkinsonMicha RichardsonTom ScanlonPaulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Max Bispham, Elliot Mugume and Frankie Treadaway who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children’s Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. 






