Video: BUGSY MALONE Releases Festive Christmas Video

Bugsy Malone The Musical is playing at Ally Pally until 15 January and then heads back out on tour, visiting Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre, Canterbury Marlowe Theatre, Liverpool Empire Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre until 19 February 2023.

Bugsy Malone The Musical is enjoying its Christmas season at Alexandra Palace Theatre! The production has released a new fun festive video featuring the cast, the ice, and Santa!

Bugsy Malone The Musical written by Alan Parker, with music and words by Paul Williams, is currently enjoying a Christmas season at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre, offering families the perfect theatrical treat. A revival of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Olivier award-nominated production directed by Sean Holmes and choreographed by Drew McOnie, Bugsy Malone The Musical plays until 15 January 2023 before heading back out on tour.

Bugsy Malone The Musical is based on the iconic 1976 movie by Alan Parker, which launched the career of Jodie Foster and received eight BAFTA® nominations and three Golden Globe® nominations including 'Best Motion Picture for a Musical.'

Enter Ally Pally's beautiful Victorian Theatre and be transported into New York 1929, a city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Splurge guns at the ready as rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are causing mayhem and the custard pies are flying!

Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar®-winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam, this fun-filled and riotous musical comedy offers the perfect festive treat for all the family.

The production stars a talented cast of young performers aged between 9 and 16 in the leading roles, supported by an ensemble of adult performers. The combined company of thirty-nine actors (including three teams of seven kids) are joined by a live band of seven musicians.

Directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Holmes and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, Bugsy Malone The Musical is designed by multi award-winning international stage designer Jon Bausor, with Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Franny-Anne Rafferty (Associate Director), Leanne Pinder (Associate Choreographer), Verity Noughton (Casting Director for the unders), Will Burton (Casting Director for the overs) and Susannah Peretz (Wig Designer). Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax, present the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production. The Christmas season at Alexandra Palace is produced by Kenny Wax.