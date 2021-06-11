Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of HAMLET Starring Ian McKellen at Theatre Royal Windsor

The cast of Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard also includes Ben Allen, Francesca Annis, Steven Berkoff, Emmanuella Cole, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davis, and more.

Jun. 11, 2021  

The new production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Sean Mathias with Ian McKellen in an age-blind interpretation of the young Prince, is set to begin performances 21 June at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Check out a preview below!

Following the run of Hamlet, the same cast will then move on to Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic play, The Cherry Orchard. Performances will run September 10 - October 21, 2021.

The cast of Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard also includes Ben Allen, Francesca Annis, Steven Berkoff, Emmanuella Cole, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davis, Ashley D Gayle, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, Missy Malek, and Jenny Seagrove

Learn more at https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/hamlet/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Steppin' Out Jazz Band Pays Tribute to Nancy Wilson at Technopolis 20
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Presents Ioannis Vafeas Quartet
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Continues with THE JAZZ TRIO