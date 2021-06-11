VIDEO: Watch a Preview of HAMLET Starring Ian McKellen at Theatre Royal Windsor

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The new production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Sean Mathias with Ian McKellen in an age-blind interpretation of the young Prince, is set to begin performances 21 June at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Check out a preview below!

A brief preview of HAMLET, which begins 21 June at Theatre Royal Windsor https://t.co/cAaDiawdF4 pic.twitter.com/zXPcHLMFhX - Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) June 11, 2021

Following the run of Hamlet, the same cast will then move on to Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic play, The Cherry Orchard. Performances will run September 10 - October 21, 2021.

The cast of Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard also includes Ben Allen, Francesca Annis, Steven Berkoff, Emmanuella Cole, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davis, Ashley D Gayle, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, Missy Malek, and Jenny Seagrove

Learn more at https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/hamlet/.