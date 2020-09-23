VIDEO: Watch David Bedella, Hannah Waddingham and Joe Stilgoe In WEST END UNPLUGGED

This was the second of four charity concerts scheduled Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm BST throughout the month of September.

On 23rd September 2020, David Bedella, Hannah Waddingham and Joe Stilgoe along with a superb cadre of West End musicians gave of their time and talent in a show laced with equal parts emotion and humour to benefit charities that support the UK theatre community. Sound designer Bobby Aitkin assembled the stellar cast including celebrated choreographer Anthony Van Laast as host. All proceeds from the concert are split equally between the charities Backup, Help Musicians UK, and The Theatre Artists Fund to help staff backstage. The concerts are produced by Backup - The Technical Entertainment Charity, filmed live at the L-Acoustics Creations sound space in London, and streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live with the support of Official London Theatre.

This was the second of four charity concerts scheduled Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm BST throughout the month of September.

Watch below!

Learn how to donate and see the schedules and performers for the remaining two livestreams of the series at WestEndUnplugged.com

Performances

David Bedella - Sweet Transvestite

Hannah Waddingham - At Last

Joe Stilgoe - The King's New Clothes

Joe Stilgoe - There's Me

Hannah Waddingham - Do I Love You?

Joe Stilgoe - Seaside

David Bedella - Don't Worry About Me

