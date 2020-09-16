VIDEO: Watch Aisha Jawando, Ben Goddard and Mazz Murray in WEST END UNPLUGGED

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual concerts will take place Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm BST.

On 16th September 2020 an intimate acoustic concert showcasing the talents of Aisha Jawando, Ben Goddard, Mazz Murray, and professional West End musicians performing at L-Acoustics Creations sound space in London premiered to help charities which support the UK theatre community. The shows were a project shepherded by sound designer Bobby Aitkin and hosted by celebrated choreographer Anthony Van Laast. All proceeds from the concert are split equally between three charities: Backup, Help Musicians UK and The Theatre Artists Fund. The concerts are produced by Backup - The Technical Entertainment Charity and broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook with the support of Official London Theatre.

This was the second of four charity concerts scheduled Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm BST throughout the month of September.

Watch below!

Learn how to donate and see the schedules and performers for the remaining two livestreams of the series at WestEndUnplugged.com

Performance Setlist

Aisha Jawando

Private Dancer

What's Love Got to Do With It

Ben Goddard

One Night with You

Mazz Murray

One of Us

The Winner Takes It All

Thank You for the Music

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You