VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Share How to Tune in Live for Olivier Awards 2020 Nominations

Nominations for this year's Olivier Awards will be announced on Tuesday 3 March at 1pm, via Facebook Live.

The queens of SIX made a video to share how to watch the nominations live!

Check out the video below!

The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford. Public tickets are now on sale for Mastercard cardholders via Priceless.com. Stay tuned for further announcements.

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre. For further information visit OlivierAwards.com

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) is the not-for-profit organisation representing the London theatre industry. SOLT runs the Olivier Awards with Mastercard, Official London Theatre, West End LIVE, TKTS, Theatre Tokens, Kids Week and the New Year Sale. For further information visit SOLT.co.uk





