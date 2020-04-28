Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Tamsin Greig and Simon Godwin Discuss the National Theatre's TWELFTH NIGHT

Article Pixel Apr. 28, 2020  

A Twelfth Night reunion took place on The National Theatre's YouTube channel!

Tamsin Greig, who plays a transformed Malvolia, and Simon Godwin, the play's director, chat about the cruelty and silliness that sit side by side in Twelfth Night. They got together on Zoom to reflect on creating their joyous production of Shakespeare's classic comedy.

Twelfth Night is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Thursday 23 April. Available on demand until 7pm UK time on Thursday 30 April.

Simon Godwin (Hansard, Anthony & Cleopatra) directs this joyous production with Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Black Books) as Malvolia and an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Rigby (Flowers, Jericho), Tamara Lawrence (Undercover), Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) and Daniel Ezra (The Missing, Undercover).

