Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Sophie Evans, Luke McCall, Tom Hier and More Perform 'Let it Go'

Article Pixel

The Welsh of the West End and The West End of Wales Orchestra have collaborated on a new performance!

Aug. 17, 2020  

The Welsh of the West End and The West End of Wales Orchestra have collaborated on a magical performance from the movie 'Frozen' in aid of Acting for Others.

Watch below!

The video features Mared Williams, Sophie Evans, Luke McCall, Siwan Henderson, Jade Davies, Tom Hier, Rhidian Marc, Glain Rhys and Samantha Thomas.

https://www.actingforothers.co.uk/donate


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • The Round Barn Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS
  • 9 Stephanie J. Block Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Lena Hall Takes Over Our Instagram Today!