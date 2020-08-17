Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sophie Evans, Luke McCall, Tom Hier and More Perform 'Let it Go'
The Welsh of the West End and The West End of Wales Orchestra have collaborated on a new performance!
The Welsh of the West End and The West End of Wales Orchestra have collaborated on a magical performance from the movie 'Frozen' in aid of Acting for Others.
Watch below!
The video features Mared Williams, Sophie Evans, Luke McCall, Siwan Henderson, Jade Davies, Tom Hier, Rhidian Marc, Glain Rhys and Samantha Thomas.
https://www.actingforothers.co.uk/donate
