VIDEO: Sean Mathias Discusses A PRAYER FOR WINGS at King's Head Theatre

A PRAYER FOR WINGS, the award-winning play by internationally acclaimed Welsh-born director Sean Mathias, transfers to London!

Hear Sean Mathias talk about the show below!

Starring an all-Welsh cast, comprising Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davies and Luke Rhodri, London audiences will now have a rare chance to see Sean Mathias direct his own work. This compelling production plays at the King's Head Theatre for a strictly limited season from 30 October to 23 November 2019. A national press night will be held on Friday 1 November.

A PRAYER FOR WINGS tells the story of a mother and daughter, Mam and Rita, who have no other family and live in a disused church in central Swansea. Mam suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS) and Rita is her daughter, minder and keeper. She's been caring for her mother since she was ten years old. Weary of the responsibility, Rita dreams of a better life, with a wonderful man, in another country, so she sells sexual favours for cash. Alarmingly relevant, Sean Mathias' debut play explores the conflict and burden of caring responsibilities, interdependence and family, set against an individual's hopes and dreams.

This revival production was first performed in summer 2019 at Volcano Theatre, Swansea as one of three plays co-produced by Swansea Grand Theatre to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Swansea achieving city status.

A PRAYER FOR WINGS has set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Robbie Butler, and sound design composition by Adam Cork.

Booking: www.kingsheadtheatre.com (24/7) or 0207 226 8561 (10.30am - 6.00pm, Monday-Friday)





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories