VIDEO: Musical Theatre Stars Show Love For the Theatre Royal Plymouth in Tribute Video

Due to the ongoing crisis with the global pandemic, the Theatre Royal Plymouth has closed its doors for the first time in 37 years.

More than 180 actors and singers from around the world have written posters pledging their love for TRP, alongside the shows and dates they performed in the theatre, for a special video.

The video includes stars such as Brian Conley, Gary Wilmot and Lesley Joseph.

Check it out below!

